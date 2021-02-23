COPE

      DIRECTO | Atlético - Chelsea; Joao Félix y Suárez, ataque rojiblanco

      El Atlético de Madrid buscará en Bucarest recuperar la buena racha que traía en Liga antes de los dos últimos partidos.

      Luis Suárez celebra uno de sus goles al Cádiz (LaLiga)

      Redacción Deportes

      Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 20:12

      ESCUCHA EN TIEMPO DE JUEGO EL ATLÉTICO DE MADRID - CHELSEA

      Once del Chelsea

      Once del Atlético

