Los personajes de la película DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO ya están disponibles en DRAGON BALL Sparking ZERO - Frikipandi

Me presento a tod@s, soy Juan Cascón Baños. Con 45 a las espladas y dos carreras (Ingeniería Técnica de Informática de Sistemas y Ingeniería Superior de Informática) siempre me llamo el periodismo. Más de 25 años de profesión como informático dan para mucho. He trabajado en medios de colores muy distintos; y he pasado por diferentes empresas y puestos, que me dan una serie de experiencias profesionales muy valiosas. Erá el director técnico de ABC.es y el especialista en SEO técnico (Posicionamiento de buscadores) en Google y WPO para optimizar páginas. No hay como liderar el rediseño de un gran medio de comunicación para aprender cosas nuevas. Ahora soy director de las webs del grupo COPE con COPE.es, CADENA100.es, RockFM.fm, MegaStar.fm y sus aplicaciones para móviles. Me gusta compartir parte de mi conocimiento y aficiones en este blog, donde todo el mundo puede opinar. Para todos los amantes de la tecnología. Disfrutaré informando con las noticias relacionadas con mi actividad profesional que tanto me gustan y apasionan.