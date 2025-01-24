Los personajes de la película DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO ya están disponibles en DRAGON BALL Sparking ZERO - Frikipandi

Los personajes de la película DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO ya están disponibles en DRAGON BALL Sparking ZERO
A partir de hoy, nuevos personajes de la película DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO se unen a la batalla en DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
Ahora puedes jugar como los siguientes personajes:
- Gohan (Super Hero)
- Gohan (Super Hero), Super Saiyan
- Ultimate Gohan (Super Hero)
- Gohan Beast
- Piccolo (Super Hero)
- Piccolo (Super Hero), Power Awakening
- Orange Piccolo
- Orange Piccolo (Giant Form)
- Gamma 1
- Gamma 2
- Célula Max
El HERO OF JUSTICE Pack Set también llega a DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO y forma parte del Pase de Temporada, que incluirá otros dos paquetes de contenido descargable centrados en DRAGON BALL DAIMA. Este Pack Set también está disponible para compra por separado.
DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO está disponible en PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S y PC.