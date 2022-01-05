PlayStation VR2 se presenta oficialmente con el anuncio de Horizon Call of the Mountain y PlayStation VR2 Sense controller  - Frikipandi

PlayStation VR2 se presenta oficialmente con el anuncio de Horizon Call of the Mountain y PlayStation VR2 Sense controller
PlayStation VR2 se presenta oficialmente con el anuncio de Horizon Call of the Mountain y PlayStation VR2 Sense controller Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) presenta oficialmente el nombre del nuevo dispositivo de realidad virtual para PlayStation® 5: PlayStation® VR2 (PS VR2). Junto a este anuncio, también se reveló que PlayStation® VR2 Sense controller será el nombre de los …
