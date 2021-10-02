Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition se estrena hoy en PlayStation 4 y Xbox One. Tráiler de lanzamiento - Frikipandi

Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition se estrena hoy en PlayStation 4 y Xbox One. Tráiler de lanzamiento
PHOENIX POINT: BEHEMOTH EDITION SE ESTRENA HOY EN PLAYSTATION®4 Y XBOX ONE El juego de estrategia por turnos, del creador de X-COM, debuta en consolas con cuatro expansiones, entre las que se incluye el cuarto descargable Horizontes Corruptos Snapshot Games, en colaboración con Saber Minsk y Prime Matter, estrena Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition, el esperado debut en consolas del …
