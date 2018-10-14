DIRECTO
El niño de 7 años que ha salvado la vida a más de mil perros
Un chico norteamericano hace campaña en las redes para salvar la vida de miles de perros abandonados
Con solo 7 añitos, el pequeño Roman McConn ha salvado las vidas de más de mil perros con la inestimable ayuda de su madre, Jennifer McConn. Su historia comenzó en 2015 el estado norteamericano de Texas, en Estados Unidos, donde ambos vivían. Como la propia Jennifer contaba en Facebook: "En julio de 2015, adoptamos a Luna de un refugio donde sacrifican perros. Quedé muy impactada por lo que vi allí y decidí involucrarme en el refugio local".
Roman y su mamá empezaron a hacer vídeos para conectar a perros abandonados con familias que quieran adoptarlos. En esos vídeos, el pequeño Roman, describe a los potenciales adoptantes cómo son esos animales: su nombre, su edad, su raza, su carácter, y por qué necesitan una nueva familia.
Así nació el Proyecto Freedom Ride. La mamá y el hijo comenzaron a traer perros desde Texas al noroeste para darles una vida mejor. Una vez allí, les encuentran una nueva familia y pagan con el dinero de las donaciones el transporte de los animales hacia su nuevo hogar.
We have a big announcement ... we have rescued another kiddo to add to our family! Zion and his brother were taken from a breeder in poor condition. We had been in touch with a representative of Texas Sport Breed Rescue periodically about sport Breed dogs such as Labs that we learned of needing rescued from Texas Shelters. This same representative became very supportive as we said our goodbyes to our 14 year lab, Bubba this past March. After losing Bubba, 4 days later Ru (a deaf Heeler Mix pup who was struggling to find her right home) wound up needing us. After attempting a 3rd home and it not working we accepted her choosing of Roman for her human and happily made her permanent ❤️ About a month ago Zion and his brother’s photo was shared with us. It was instant!!! It was Bubba 2.0. The more we chatted with Zion’s foster the more affirmation we got. Soooo many similarities it was scary! After the application and much consideration on the Texas rescue’s part we were finally approved ���� We spent 21 1/2 hours traveling to get this guy; 6am Saturday to 330am Sunday. And as fate would have it today, Sunday October 7th is our first full day with Zion and it also would have been Bubba’s 15th birthday. How amazing!! We share this because so many offered their support as Bubba aged and offered their condolences when we said goodbye. We want people to know you can love again. When the time is right another furkid will speak to your heart. We also share this for all of those who say rescues and shelters are “just problem dogs and mutts”. That is just NOT true! Welcome Zion! If you are at all considering adopting we have so many amazing kiddos through our direct adoption program.
En estos dos años, pequeño y mamá han logrado salvar la vida y encontrar una nueva familia a más de mil perros cuyo destino era ser sacrificados.