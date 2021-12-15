COPE

      "FIFA 22", para PS4, sigue imparable en ventas por tercer mes consecutivo

      "FIFA 22", para PS4, se mantiene por tercer mes consecutivo como el videojuego más vendido en España, seguido de "Pokemon Brilliant Diamond" y "Pokemon Shining Pearl", ambos para Nintendo Switch, según la lista publicada por la Asociación Española de Videojuegos (AEVI).

      Agencia EFE

      Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 20:14

      Por plataformas, en PlayStation 5 (PS5), los títulos más vendidos de noviembre han sido, por este orden: "Call of Duty: Vanguard", "FIFA 22", "Battlefield 2042", "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" y "Kena: Bridge of Spirits".

      En PS4, "FIFA 22" se posiciona en primer lugar por delante de "Grand Theft Auto V", "Call of Duty: Vanguard", "The last of Us II! y "Battlefield 2042", mientras que en su antecesora, la PS3, los mayores éxitos de ventas de noviembre han sido: "Sonic Generations", "Sega Mega Drive Ultimate Collection", "Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing", "Nier" y "Final Fantasy IX".

      En XBOX Series, "Forza Horizon 5" se coloca en la primera posición por delante de "Call of Duty: Vanguard", "Assassin's Creed Valhalla", "Far Cry 6" y "Battlefield 2042",

      En XBOX One han sido "FIFA 22", "Gran Theft Auto V", "Battlefield 2042", "Red Dead Redemption 2" y "Forza Horizon 4", y en XBOX 360 el "top 5" lo conforman ""Spec Ops: The Line", "Red Dead Redemption", "Grand Theft Auto IV", "The Darkness" y "The Bureau: Xcom Declassified".

      En Nintendo Switch los mayores éxitos de ventas han sido"Pokemon Brilliant Diamond", "Pokemon Shining Pearl", "FIFA 22", "Just Dance 2022" y "Animal Crossing: New Horizons", al tiempo que para la 3DS han sido "Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers", "Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Suuvivor 2 Record Breaker", "Animal Crossing: New Leaf-Welcome Amiibo" y "Kirby: Battle Royale".

      Finalmente, en la lista de videojuegos más demandados para PC están "Football Manager 2022", "Red Dead Redemption 2", "FIFA 22", "Farming Simulator 22" y "Prince of Persia".

