Sorteo y Escrutinio Bonoloto

BONOLOTO-LUNES
Sorteo y escrutinio del Bonoloto correspondiente al lunes 29 de abril, celebrado en Madrid.,Combinación ganadora: 2 - 6 - 5 - 21 - 46 - 9.,Complementario: 34, reintegro: 5.,Escrutinio,CategoríaApuestasPremio,1ª (6) 0 BOTE,2ª (5 + Compl.)2 71.095,25,3ª (5) 85 836,41,4ª (4) 4.688 24,01,5ª (3) 83.530 4,00,Reintegro 411.454 0,50,EFE,gcf
Agencia EFE
Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 23:11