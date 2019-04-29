Sorteo y Escrutinio Bonoloto

ABC
Agencia EFE

Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 23:11

Sorteo y escrutinio del Bonoloto correspondiente al lunes 29 de abril, celebrado en Madrid.

Combinación ganadora: 2 - 6 - 5 - 21 - 46 - 9.

Complementario: 34, reintegro: 5.

Escrutinio

CategoríaApuestasPremio

1ª (6) 0 BOTE

2ª (5 + Compl.)2 71.095,25

3ª (5) 85 836,41

4ª (4) 4.688 24,01

5ª (3) 83.530 4,00

Reintegro 411.454 0,50

