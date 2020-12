La Policía de Hong Kong detiene dos días después a un paciente con coronavirus fugado del hospital

Hong Kong (China), 12/12/2020.- A man rests in a bench next to a Community Testing Centre as a banner behind him reminds the public to avoid gatherings in Hong Kong, China, 12 December 2020. The Hong Kong government has imposed tighter COVID-19 social distancing and restrictions to confront the four wave of Covid-19 cases in the city. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL CANDELAMIGUEL CANDELA