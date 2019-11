Turquía anuncia la captura de la hermana de al Bagdadi en el norte de Siria

- (-), 05/11/2019.- An undated handout photo made available by an unnamed Turkish Government source shows a woman known as Rasmiya Awad, believed to be the sister of slain Islamic State (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, at an unknown location (issued 05 November 2019). The sister of Baghdadi was reportedly captured in the northern Syrian town of Azaz in Aleppo province by Turkish security officials, media reported. According to a statement by US President Donald J. Trump, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi killed himself and two children by detonating a suicide vest on 27 October 2019 during a raid conducted by US forces in Syria's northwestern Idlib Province. ISIS media on 31 October 2019 confirmed the death of Baghdadi, and named Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi as his replacement. (Siria, Turquía, Bagdad) EFE/EPA/TURKISH GOVERMENT HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- TURKEY OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES