La Policía investiga un intento de ataque contra uno de los centros de conteo de votos de Filadelfia

Philadelphia (United States), 06/11/2020.- A Trump supporter (L) talks with Biden supporters (R) as people rally outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 05 November 2020. Counting of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania began on 03 November and is expected to stretch to 06 November. (Estados Unidos, Filadelfia) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANEJUSTIN LANE