Al menos 34 muertos y 17 heridos por la explosión de una bomba junto a un autobús en Afganistán

GHZ01. Ghazni (Afghanistan), 07/07/2019.- Afghan security officials move an injured man from the scene of a suicide bomb blast in Ghazni, Afghanistan, 07 July 2019. At least 12 people have been killed and another 80 were injured on 07 July, in a suicide car bombing in Ghazni, that took place on the same day as the warring factions in the country's long-running civil war began peace talks in Qatar. (Afganistán, Catar) EFE/EPA/SAYED MUSTAFASAYED MUSTAFA