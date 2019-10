Más de 350.000 desplazados de Afganistán en lo que llevamos de año

Lesvos Island (Greece), 22/10/2019.- Migrants bake 'naan' bread, an Indian traditional flat bread in an underground oven they made themselves in the limits of the Moria refugee camp, Lesvos island, Greece, 22 October 2019. At first a baker from Afghanistan started building a makeshift underground tandoor oven, using clay. Afterwards the ovens became six, built one next to the other, where women knead flour with water and salt to produce the everyday 'bread of the poor'. (Afganistán, Grecia) EFE/EPA/STRATIS BALASKASSTRATIS BALASKAS