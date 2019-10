Los principales mandatarios europeos despiden a Draghi, el salvador del euro

13 September 2019, Finland, Helsinki: Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), attends the working lunch meeting of the Governors of the euro area NCBs, who attending the informal meeting of ministers for Economic and Financial Affairs Council configuration (Ecofin) and Eurogroup, at the Bank of Finland. Photo: Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva/dpaRoni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva/dpa