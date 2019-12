Los británicos deciden hoy si el brexit se ejecuta el 31 de enero

Lonfon (United Kingdom), 12/12/2019.- A mother (L) departs St. Johns church after voting during the general elections in London, Britain, 12 December 2019. Britons will go to the polls on 12 December 2019 for a general election to vote for a new parliament. (Elecciones, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAINANDY RAIN