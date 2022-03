Al menos seis muertos en una oleada de asesinatos en Afganistán

Kabul (Afghanistan), 05/03/2022.- Police show their skills during a graduation ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, 05 March 2022. Sirajudding Haqqani stated that the country's professional cadres should not attempt to abandon the country, stating that Afghanistan is the common home of all Afghans and that no one should be frightened. About 400 officers, including 70 female officers, graduated from police academy. (Afganistán) EFE/EPA/STRINGER