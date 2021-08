Los talibanes prometen a los afganos "serenidad" tras la conquista de Kabul

Kabul (Afghanistan), 16/08/2021.- People walk to the airport to flee the country after rumors that foreign countries are evacuating people even without visas, after Taliban took control of Kabul, Afghanistan, 16 August 2021. Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar on 16 August declared victory and end to the decades-long war in Afghanistan, a day after the insurgents entered Kabul to take control of the country. Baradar, who heads the Taliban political office in Qatar, released a short video message after President Ashraf Ghani fled and conceded that the insurgents had won the 20-year war. (Afganistán, Catar) EFE/EPA/STRINGERSTRINGER