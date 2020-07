Londres dice que no pedirá perdón por su "ágil decisión" de imponer la cuarentena a viajeros españoles

London (United Kingdom), 22/07/2020.- A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing MPs during Prime Ministers Questions in the House of Commons Chamber in London, Britain, 22 July 2020. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: JESSICA TAYLOR/UK PARLIAMENT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESJESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT /