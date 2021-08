EEUU reconoce que no ha tenido contacto con el expresidente Ghani desde que salió de Afganistán

Kabul (Afghanistan), 20/03/2021.- (FILE) - Afghanistan President Ashraf speaks during celebrations to mark the Persian New Year Nowruz at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, 21 March 2021 (reissued 18 August 2021). Ther UAE government on 18 August 2021 said Afghan president Ghani was in Abu Dhabi Ghani left the Afghanistan on 15 August, as Taliban militants had reached the outskirts of Kabul. (Afganistán) EFE/EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMIDHEDAYATULLAH AMID