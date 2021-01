Dimiten la jefa de gabinete de Melania Trump y otros tres miembros de la Administración de Trump

Washington (United States), 18/07/2019.- (FILE) - Then White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham waits for US President Donald J. Trump to accept a Dutch-owned American flag that flew on a Navy ship on D-Day from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 18 July 2019 (Reissued 06 January 2021). Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff for first lady Melania Trump, resigned effective immediately (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO *** Local Caption *** 55346708JIM LO SCALZO