Casado reivindica su plan antiokupas ante la "pasividad" de Sánchez

August 28, 2019, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: Dozens of people prostrate in front of the main door of the Social Center 'La Ingobernable', on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, as a form of protest and to avoid the eviction ordered by Madrid City Council, in Madrid (Spain). After the notification of the Madrid City Council delivered to the Social Center 'La Ingobernable' (considered a 'squatter' site), so that they leave the building they 'occupied' for 845 days, located in the Paseo del Prado, on Gobernador street, 39, hundreds of people gathered at the main entrance of the Social Center to ''defend it''. The technicians of the Consistory and agents of the Municipal Police have not been able to carry out the eviction, an event that has been echoed 'La Ingobernable' in their Twitter account. On the other hand, the municipal agency, led by Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, has already announced that they will initiate the procedure to have the property evacuated by judicial means.