Carmen, primera enfermera en vacunar en España: "He recordado los meses duros para los sanitarios"

December 27, 2020, Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain: Araceli, a 96-year-old woman, living in the Los Olmos center for the elderly in Guadalajara, received the first dose of the vaccine in Spain at 9:00 am. After it, a 40-year-old worker from the same residence will be vaccinated. With these two injections, the expected vaccination strategy against the coronavirus begins this Sunday in Spain, which will be followed in all autonomous communities.,Image: 578963184, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jack Abuin / Zuma Press / ContactoPhotoJack Abuin / Zuma Press / ContactoPhoto