Ganadores de los Oscar 2020

Hollywood (United States), 09/02/2020.- Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera deliver their acceptance after winning Best Animated Feature Film during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENTETIENNE LAURENT