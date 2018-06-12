Urdangarín sentenced to five years and ten months in prison
The Supreme Court has reduced the sentence of the King's brother-in-law
The Supreme Court has reduced in five months the sentence of Iñaki Urdangarín, the King Felipe's brother-in-law. He has been sentenced to five years and ten months in prison. He has been found guilty of misuse of public funds, prevarication, fraud and two tax crimes. Consequently, he will have to serve a prison sentence. He will also have to pay a one million euros fine.
The court has reduced as well the punishment for Urdangarín's partner, Diego Torres, who will also have to serve a five years prison sentence. The King's sister, Infanta Cristina, will pay a 136.950 euros fine.
