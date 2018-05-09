The Government appeals the Catalan law of Presidency
The Catalan Parliament intended to invest Puigdemont telematically
The Council of Ministers has decided to appeal the Catalan law of Presidency to the Constitutional Court. The law was passed by the Catalan Parliament to invest Puigdemont telematically. Puigdemont remains in Berlin until the German authorities resolve about his extradition.
Mariano Rajoy has presided an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers meant to approve this measure. Afterwards, the President has ratified his commitment with the law and the Constitution. If the Constitutional Court admits the appeal, the law would be suspended until a decision is made.
