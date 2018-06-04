Sánchez helds his first meeting as Prime Minister
Ukraine's President Poroshenko visited Moncloa this Monday
Pedro Sánchez has held his first meeting as Prime Minister this Monday. The new chief of the Spanish government has met with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko. The meeting was scheduled by the previous government. Both presidents discussed about the relationship between Ukraine and the European Union.
Meanwhile, Sánchez is still to announce his cabinet. He has offered former European Parliament President Josep Borrell the Foreign Affairs Ministry. Among the other possible members of the cabinet are former Zapatero Ministers Carmen Calvo, who would be the vice president, or Jordi Sevilla, who would be the responsible of the Finances.
Other socialist politicians close to Sánchez, like Meritxell Batet, Margarita Robles or Adriana Lastra, would also hold important positions in the new government.
