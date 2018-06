Julen Lopetegui, Spain's national team manager, will be the new coach of Real Madrid, as the club has informed through its website. A surprising decision -as Lopetegui was not one of the main candidates for the position- known only three days before Spain's first game in the World Cup. He will take charge of Real at the end of the World Cup.

Lopetegui -who served briefly as Real Madrid's goalkeeper in the nineties- had just renewed his contract with the Spanish football federation. He has been Spain's manager since 2016, when Del Bosque left the position. Previously, he trained Rayo Vallecano, Real Madrid Castilla-Real's second team- and FC Porto, before taking charge of the national team.

Lopetegui substitutes Zidane, who surprisingly announced his resignation after winning three Champions Leagues in a row.