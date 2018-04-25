Cifuentes resigns
A video that shows Cifuentes shoplifting forces her resignation
After a month of speculations and accusations regarding her allegedly illegal Master's Degree, Cristina Cifuentes has left the Presidency of the Community of Madrid. Ironically, it wasn't the posible fraud what forced her resignation, but a video recorded by the security camera of a supermarket.
The images, recorded in 2011, show a security guard inspecting Cifuentes' purse after allegedly shoplifting two bottles of moisturizing cream. The publication of the video has been the coup de grâce of Cifuentes' political career, after a month of scandals.
In the following days, the Popular Party will design a new candidate who will probably preside the Community of Madrid until the election in 2019.
Lo más visto
Las 5 noticias del día
Rajoy obligó a Cifuentes a dimitir antes del mediodía tras la filtración del vídeo
25 abril 2018
Cifuentes amaga con seguir siendo presidenta del PP madrileño
25 abril 2018
Cristina Cifuentes dimite
25 abril 2018
Vídeo: Cifuentes robó dos cremas en un hipermercado de Vallecas en 2011
25 abril 2018
Desconectan al bebé británico Alfie Evans en contra de la voluntad de sus padres
24 abril 2018
Lo Último
El buen tiempo influye en las redes sociales
26 abril 2018
Rescatan a 51 inmigrantes de una patera buscada desde ayer en mar de Alborán
26 abril 2018
Detenido un hombre en Las Palmas por incitar al yihadismo en las redes sociales
26 abril 2018
Errejón en el ‘Desfibrilador de tontos’ de Santi González
26 abril 2018
Detenido en Las Palmas por incitar al yihadismo en las redes sociales
26 abril 2018
Lo más compartido
Las 5 noticias de este jueves 26 de abril
26 abril 2018
Esto es lo que opina Carlos Herrera sobre el regalo del libro "España de mierda" de Alfred a Amaia
24 abril 2018
Eduardo Inda, director de 'Ok Diario': "Las personas que nos pasan el vídeo no tienen nada que ver con la política"
26 abril 2018
Eroski, sorprendido: Las imágenes de seguridad se destruyeron al poco tiempo
25 abril 2018
El sindicato de seguridad privada: "Esa grabación tenía que haber desaparecido"
26 abril 2018