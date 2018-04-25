Cifuentes resigns

After a month of speculations and accusations regarding her allegedly illegal Master's Degree, Cristina Cifuentes has left the Presidency of the Community of Madrid. Ironically, it wasn't the posible fraud what forced her resignation, but a video recorded by the security camera of a supermarket.

The images, recorded in 2011, show a security guard inspecting Cifuentes' purse after allegedly shoplifting two bottles of moisturizing cream. The publication of the video has been the coup de grâce of Cifuentes' political career, after a month of scandals.

In the following days, the Popular Party will design a new candidate who will probably preside the Community of Madrid until the election in 2019.